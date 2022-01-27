Rail operators to lure commuters back to trains with bacon rolls

Commuters are being lured back to trains via Greggs bacon rolls, as low passenger numbers spell crunch time for rail operators.

A new complimentary breakfast rewards scheme has been hauled in by the Rail Delivery Group, with Omicron continuing to weigh on commuter levels.

Those who sign up can also get their hands on free coffees from London-based café chain Pure.

With passenger numbers on Monday being a little over half of what they were pre-pandemic, according to provisional Department for Transport figures, a lack of footfall risks curtailing the capital’s recovery.

“Taking the train is more than just a journey, it benefits the environment, economy and local businesses,” RDG chief executive Jacqueline Starr said.

And with many businesses in the City relying on the commuter market, most have felt the squeeze of the pandemic over the past two years.

City barbers even told City A.M. this week that their businesses will never be the same, after remote working saw such a strong uptake.

“We saw our customer base drop by over 50 per cent due to the work-from-home restrictions coming into force,” added Pure boss Spencer Craig.

While the government scrapped work-from-home guidance last week, alongside a raft of other so-called ‘Plan B’ measures, demand for peak time trains has increased just five per cent, the RDG confirmed, signalling the need for a breakfast boost to commuter morale.