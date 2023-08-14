RAF scrambles jets to intercept two Russian bombers near Scottish islands

RAF jets after they intercepted Russian jets in June (RAF on Flickr/- ©MoD Crown Copyright 2016)

The Royal Air Force (RAF) scrambled jets on Monday to intercept two Russian bombers that were travelling north of the Shetland Islands in Scotland.

The incident saw the Russian Tu-142 Bear-F and Tu-142 Bear-J maritime patrol aircraft, used for reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare, monitored by RAF Typhoons in international airspace as they passed north of the UK.

Armed forces minister James Heappey said: “RAF crews at Lossiemouth maintain a constant watch over UK airspace and are always ready to take action at a moment’s notice to keep our country safe.

“Pilots launched in their Typhoon jets to intercept two Russian long-range bombers this morning, monitoring them as they passed north of the Shetland Islands, ready to counter any potential threat to UK territory.”

A Voyager tanker was also scrambled and remained airborne for the duration of the mission to offer air-to-air refuelling, according to the Ministry of Defence.

More to follow

Press Association