Raab backs Boris in Conservative leadership race
Dominic Raab has thrown his weight behind Tory leadership contender Boris Johnson this morning. Having been knocked out of the race yesterday, the backbench MP has said today that he is supporting Johnson to become the next PM. Read more: Raab crashes out of Tory leadership race The endorsement further strengthens the chances of Johnson entering Downing Street, having come top of yesterday’s ballot with 126 votes.
Raab told the Evening Standard: “The only candidate who will now do this is Boris Johnson – and so i’ll be supporting him to become our next Prime Minister”.
The former Brexit
secretary said he believed the current frontrunner is “absolutely
committed” to taking the UK out of the EU on 31 October.
