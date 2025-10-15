R360 chiefs hit back at NRL 10-year ban ‘threats’ to rugby players

R360 chiefs have hit back at “threats” made to players after the NRL said it would ban those who engage with the rebel league for 10 years.

A number of rugby unions came out last week insisting players who ditched their clubs for the start-up Formula 1-style globetrotting league would not be picked for their country.

But the Australia rugby league’s NRL issued a statement on Wednesday stating that “any NRL player who negotiates, signs, or enters into a letter of intent, playing contract, or any other form of agreement with a football competition, league or organisation not recognised by the Australian Rugby League Commission, will be banned from participation in the NRL for a period of 10 years”.

The same rules apply to agents, while the lifting of any ban will be done by the Australian Rugby League Commission on a case-by-case basis.

R360 hit back

R360 chiefs have hit back however, with co-CEO Mark Spoors stating that “recent announcements, sadly, have been anticipated”.

“History shows that when athletes are offered free choice and given fresh opportunities for them and their families then threats to those sportsmen and women follow,” the former agent added.

“R360 is about empowering players, giving them, rugby lovers and the next generation of fans opportunities and new platforms to enjoy the sport we love.”

City AM revealed on Tuesday that R360 plans to use FC Barcelona’s Camp Nou to launch next October, with a number of matches set to take place at the Catalan arena.

The likes of Tokyo, Miami and Sao Paulo have been tipped as host cities, while London is set to stage one weekend of the gallivanting series.

“We know there is much interest in understanding more about the global series we’re building,” Spoors added. “We remain on plan and look forward to sharing and discussing the detail in the coming months.

“That will include details of the exciting male and female playing talent who will participate in R360 when we kick off in October 2026.”