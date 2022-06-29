PwC hires 50 ESG focused interns as Big Four seek to capitalise on sustainability push

PwC is set to bring in 50 new interns entirely focused on climate and ESG amid a race amongst the world’s biggest companies to capitalise on the rise of sustainability reporting.

The Big Four firm said 50 of its 500 new interns will be focused on matters concerning ESG.

PwC’s ESG chief Zubin Randeria said the firm’s decision to launch its ESG focused summer programme comes as “clients are asking more questions of what ESG means for them”.

The scheme comes as investors across the globe have become increasingly interested in ESG matters and the sustainability credentials of the firms they channel money into.

The programme also comes governments around the world are increasingly bringing in rules to ensure companies report on their climate credentials in line with the global net zero push.

The ESG push is now creating growing demand for ESG specialists, particularly inside the Big Four, as accounting firms seek to profit from the rise of sustainability reporting.