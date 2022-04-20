PwC acquires London consultancy Pollen8 in bid to enhance innovation offering

Big Four accountancy firm PwC has acquired tech-focused consultancy Pollen8.

In a statement, the major auditor said its acquisition of the London-based consultancy will enhance its “technology innovation capability” and give it access to Pollen8’s “specialist innovation management platform”.

Founded in 2016, Pollen8 describes itself as a “tech-led” innovation consultancy which uses “data-driven” analysis to drive “sustainable change”.

In the past, the 16-person consultancy has worked for major clients including the Red Cross and telecoms giant Vodafone.

Tom Lewis, partner and Head of Commercial Technology at PwC, said: “We’re delighted that Pollen8 is joining PwC.”

“The combination of their innovation expertise and the platform will enhance and complement our existing capabilities and help us better meet our clients needs.”

“This acquisition is in line with our global strategy, The New Equation, where we look to invest in skills, new capabilities and technology to solve our clients’ problems.”