‘Putin, come and meet me’ says Zelensky as Russia’s foreign minister Lavrov agrees the two presidents can meet

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin

Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, said today that his president, Vladimir Putin, and the president of Ukraine could meet.

“The meeting is necessary once we have clarity regarding solutions on all key issues,” Lavrov said in an interview with Serbian media.

His comments followed interviews by Ukraine’s president Zelensky, who said earlier today: “Ukraine must come to an agreement with the president of the Russian Federation, and in order to reach an agreement, he needs to get out of there on his own feet – and come to meet me.”

Zelensky made the remarks in an interview that Russia barred its media from publishing.

Read more No we will not pay for Russian energy in roubles, say united G7 as leading economies reject Putin demand

In an overnight video address to his nation, Zelensky said Ukraine sought peace “without delay” in talks due to get underway in Istanbul. That location was agreed after Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, spoke to Mr Russian leader, Vladimir Putin on Sunday, the Turkish leader’s office said. Negotiators are expected to arrive on Monday.

Earlier talks, both by video and in person, have failed to make progress on ending a more than month-old war that has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes — including almost four million from their country.

With Russia’s offensive stalled in many areas, its troops have resorted to pummelling Ukrainian towns and cities with rockets and artillery in a grinding war of attrition. Fierce fighting has raged on the outskirts of Kyiv, but Russian troops remain miles from the city centre, their aim of quickly encircling the capital faltering

In Stoyanka village near Kyiv, Ukrainian soldier Serhiy Udod said Russian troops had taken up defensive positions and suffered heavy losses.

He said “probably they thought it would be like Crimea”, which Russia annexed in 2014.

“But, here it’s not like in Crimea. We are not happy to see them. Here they suffer and get killed.”

Resistance so far

A fiercer than expected Ukrainian resistance, bolstered by weapons from the US and other Western allies, has been credited with bogging Russian forces down.

But Zelensky has made increasingly exasperated pleas for Western countries to do more, including sending fighter jets, accusing political leaders on Sunday of lacking courage. Countries from the Nato alliance have been hesitant to give Zelensky some of the more powerful equipment he’s begged for, for fear of triggering a much wider war.

Moscow now says its focus is on securing the entire eastern Donbas region, which has been partially controlled by Russia-backed separatists since 2014. A high-ranking Russian military official on Friday said that troops were being redirected to the east from other parts of the country.

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, accused Russia of seeking to split Ukraine in two, making the comparison to North and South Korea.

“The occupiers will try to pull the occupied territories into a single quasi-state structure and pit it against independent Ukraine,” Budanov said in a statement released by the defence ministry. He predicted that guerrilla warfare by Ukrainians would derail such plans.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has banned reporting on troop and equipment movements not announced or approved by the military. Journalists who violate the law could face three to eight years in prison. The law does not differentiate between Ukrainian and foreign reporters.