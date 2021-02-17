Pubs and restaurants could open in May under lockdown exit blueprint

Pubs and restaurants could reportedly open for limited trading by May under a new roadmap for exiting lockdown being drawn up by government.

A blueprint for lifting coronavirus restrictions would allow rules to be eased at four-weekly intervals, with a return to more normality expected by July.

The gradual reopening could begin in early April, with restrictions on non-essential retailers, holiday lets and larger hotels to be lifted first.

Outdoor sports such as golf and tennis would also be allowed to resume under these plans, according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile pubs, bars and restaurants will reopen in early May, with restrictions on trading.

A maximum of two households will be allowed to sit together indoors and the “rule of six” will be enforced in beer garders.

Those restrictions could be eased in early June, with the “rule of six” extended to indoor trading.

The hospitality and staycation industries could be allowed to return to normal in July, with social distancing measures in place.

