Pub-goers opt for pints on first weekend back but sales still fall short

Consumers returning to pubs and bars last weekend seemed to be thirsting for their first pint of beer as lockdown restrictions eased in England, but sales still fell short.

Beer sales held up best over the weekend of 4 and 5 July, according to data firm CGA’s new Drinks Recovery Tracker. However they were still down 36 per cent on Saturday and 43 per cent on Sunday compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Overall drink sales were half that of pre-lockdown levels, down 49 per cent on Friday and 52 per cnet on Sunday, according to CGA’s research.

“Beer’s relatively better showing highlights the struggle of recreating the draught pint experience at home, which has clearly left consumers thirsting for that first pint,” said CGA’s Director of Client Services Jonny Jones.

Earlier today brewer Carlsberg said it expected to suffer a smaller drop in profit than it had previously forecast. This is largely due to a rebound in trade in China but said trading in Western Europe continued to be difficult.

Carlsberg said there had been “improved performance” towards the end of the second quarter as lockdown restrictions reopened.

Spirits performed roughly in line with the market on Saturday, with sales in pubs dropping 50 per cent compared to pre-Covid levels, but had a better day on Sunday, down 45 per cent.

“However, Sunday is not as strong a sales day for spirits in a normal week,” said Jones. “So this stronger performance on Sunday is in comparison to a lower base.”

Sales of alcohol outperformed soft drinks over the weekend, with sales down 58 per cent on Saturday and 55 per cent on Sunday.

“This may well be explained by people staying local and not driving, or families not going out to pubs on the first weekend back,” Jones added.

