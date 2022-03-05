Protestors flock to Trafalgar Square in support of Ukrainians

Protestors in Trafalgar Square today (Twitter / @PennyMordaunt)

Demonstrators have gathered in their hundreds in London’s Trafalgar Square today, to show solidarity with Ukrainians and protest against Russian president Vladimir Putin’s regime.

The #StandWithUkraine protest comes amid a failed ceasefire, in which Russia and Ukraine agreed to halt artillery fire to allow for safe civilian passage in two areas of Ukraine, which failed when Russians refused to stop shelling the exit route.

Protest at Trafalgar Square, London: “When the last Ukrainian soldier falls, Putin will come for you” pic.twitter.com/AyOdWswP3T — Kris Cheng (@krislc) March 5, 2022

A string of sanctions have been imposed against Russian banks, as well as key figureheads, in an attempt to drain the Kremlin of war funds.

Just eight days into the conflict, Putin has been accused of war crimes for indiscriminately targeting hospitals and schools.

Scenes from Trafalgar Square earlier today… pic.twitter.com/DZL35G1yso — Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) March 5, 2022

Around one million Ukrainians have been displaced because of the invasion, which was prompted by Ukraine looking to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

One demonstrator wrote on Twitter: “We need to stand with Ukraine and boycott Russia and properly sanction them. Ukraine needs more weapons to fight.”

The anti-war protest is the latest in a string of demonstrations which have erupted across the globe, with similar actions taking place across Europe, the US, and Hong Kong.