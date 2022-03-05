Protestors flock to Trafalgar Square in support of Ukrainians
Demonstrators have gathered in their hundreds in London’s Trafalgar Square today, to show solidarity with Ukrainians and protest against Russian president Vladimir Putin’s regime.
The #StandWithUkraine protest comes amid a failed ceasefire, in which Russia and Ukraine agreed to halt artillery fire to allow for safe civilian passage in two areas of Ukraine, which failed when Russians refused to stop shelling the exit route.
A string of sanctions have been imposed against Russian banks, as well as key figureheads, in an attempt to drain the Kremlin of war funds.
Just eight days into the conflict, Putin has been accused of war crimes for indiscriminately targeting hospitals and schools.
Around one million Ukrainians have been displaced because of the invasion, which was prompted by Ukraine looking to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).
One demonstrator wrote on Twitter: “We need to stand with Ukraine and boycott Russia and properly sanction them. Ukraine needs more weapons to fight.”
The anti-war protest is the latest in a string of demonstrations which have erupted across the globe, with similar actions taking place across Europe, the US, and Hong Kong.