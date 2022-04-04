Protestors block London Esso oil facility ahead of new UN climate report

The Esso West oil facility this morning (Credit: Extinction Rebellion/ Martin Pope)

Protestors have blocked an Esso oil facility near Heathrow Airport with two bamboo structures in a bid to stop new fossil fuel developments.

In a fourth day of protests, demonstrators from Extinction Rebellion and the Just Stop Oil Coalition have been blocking the exits to several oil facilities across the country, beginning with seven on Friday near London, Birmingham and Southampton.

The recent disruption comes ahead of a planned series of protests in London beginning on Saturday, 9 April.

One Extinction Rebellion campaigner Andrew Smith said: “Right now, governments are choosing to exploit the crisis in Ukraine to hand out oil licences and continue the fossil fuel economy that’s destroying us.

“They are exploiting public fear and disorientation at a time of crisis when people’s bills are going up to advance corporate-friendly policies incapable of attracting democratic support.”

A new report by the UN’s climate body is due to be released today which is expected to paint yet another grim picture of the Earth’s rising temperatures and its impacts.

“How long ago did our Prime Minister say COP26 was our last chance to save humanity? And now they’re sidelining climate policy once again. This is not living in reality,” added Smith.

It comes amid reports that prime minister Boris Johnson has left the door ajar to more shale fracking in the UK, following a ban.

Energy firm Cuadrilla said it had been given a stay of execution after receiving orders for three testing wells in Lancashire to be filled with concrete by 30 June. The company said it would temporarily plug the wells and mull its options before a new deadline of June 2023.

Politicians have been under increasing pressure to intervene in soaring energy prices, as the price cap for consumers more than doubles today.

Energy regulator Ofgem has estimated around 22m households will be hit by the rising cost. The energy price cap from the turn of the month has been raised to £1,971, up £693 from October’s cap of £1,277 per year.