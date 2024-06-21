Shaping Our Future

Progress Together is a not-for-profit membership organisation working to improve socio-economic diversity at senior levels in UK financial services. People from working-class families are not being given opportunities for promotion within financial services.

Progress Together’s 2023 report, ‘Shaping our Economy’, revealed that socio-economic background has a severe impact on career progression in financial services, with women from working-class backgrounds experiencing a ‘double disadvantage’.

Members include Phoenix, HSBC, Nationwide, Paragon, Barclays and Aviva, among many others. They are collaborating with Progress Together to create an environment in which all employees can succeed based on job performance, not the circumstances of their birth.

Progress Together member firms are coming together as a sector to collect and publish data and hold leadership accountable for levelling the playing field.

Progress Together is led by Chair Vincent Keaveny CBE, former Lord Mayor of London, and CEO Sophie Hulm. www.progresstogether.co.uk