Prince Harry comes after Mail on Sunday once again in fresh legal battle

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for Invictus Games The Hague 2020)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up for their next big legal battle with the British press.

The fresh case reportedly centres around a Mail on Sunday article, “Revealed: How Harry tried to keep his legal fight over bodyguards secret”.

According to reports from The Telegraph, Prince Harry’s lawyers said in a court submission: “The allegations against the claimant are self-evidently exceptionally serious and damaging: they constitute an attack on his honesty and integrity and undermine his fitness to be involved both in charitable and philanthropic work in general, and in efforts to tackle online misinformation in particular (through the Archewell Foundation).”

Lawyers added that the article was “plainly calculated to incite, as they did incite, public opprobrium.”

Harry, The Duke of Sussex won damages in February this year from the tabloid for “baseless, false and defamatory” allegations about him stepping down as a senior royal, while the Mail on Sunday also paid out £1 to the Duchess, Meghan for breach of privacy after it published a letter she wrote to her father surrounding her wedding.

The settlement also included an undisclosed sum for breach of copyright.

At the time, Meghan said in a statement: “This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.”

“While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create,” she said in a statement.

“The courts have held the defendant to account, and my hope is that we all begin to do the same. Because as far removed as it may seem from your personal life, it’s not. Tomorrow it could be you.”

Prince Harry is currently bringing privacy claims against The Sun publisher News Group Newspapers and Daily Mirror publisher Reach for alleged phone hacking.