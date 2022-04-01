Prince Andrew ‘received £1m linked to Turkish fraudster’, High Court hears

Prince Andrew is involved in a High Court legal row in which he is alleged to have received over £1m linked to a Turkish fraudster.

The Queen’s second son and Duchess Sarah, both 62, are alleged to have taken money from ex banker, Selman Turk.

It is understood, according to The Times, this includes £750k from Nebahat Evyap Isbilen, who says she was tricked by Turk in handing over the cash to pay for a new passport – as she tried to flee Turkey.

Isbilen is said to be pursuing Turk and firms linked to him in the High Court for £40m, the Telegraph reported, with claims that the first payment was sent to the Duke of York in November 2019.

Turk’s company won the Duke’s entrepreneur competition, and according to court papers, Isbilen thought she was giving money to Turk, because he “told me that he received help from the Duke of York”.

The Duke repaid the £750k, while other payments of £350K were reportedly made to Prince Andrew’s account through a middle man, of which which £225k was allegedly given to the duchess. She was said to have been “completely unaware” of claims made against Turk and was “concerned”.

Jonathan Tickner, Head of Fraud and Commercial Disputes, Peters & Peters, which representing Isbilen, told City A.M. she “is the victim of serious fraud and financial wrongdoing carried out at the hands of Selman Turk, a man she trusted to help her through extremely difficult circumstances.

“He abused her trust and she has brought her claim in the High Court to recover the money taken from her. The Court documents and decisions given in her case to date, speak for themselves. She is determined to prosecute her claims against all those involved in the fraud”/