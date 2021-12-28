Prime properties outside London surge at strongest pace in a decade with house prices in Cotswolds leading the pack

New research shows this morning that prices of prime properties outside London have surged at the strongest pace in a decade during 2021.

As house hunters looked for more space and made lifestyle changes, price growth across the prime housing markets outside London averaged 9.3 per cent over 2021, marking the strongest annual growth since 2010, property advisers Savills said.

Coastal areas, Cotswolds properties and commutable private estates tended to be the strongest performers in 2021.

Homes in the prime price bracket tend to make up the top 5 per cent to 10 per cent of the housing market by value.

Cotswolds and the coast

Cotswolds country houses in the £2 million-plus market typically piled on nearly a quarter (23.4 per cent) to their value, with demand coming from local homeowners looking to upsize, those relocating from elsewhere and aspiring second home owners.

Prime coastal markets, most notably Devon and Cornwall, recorded average price growth of 15.6 per cent during the year, driven by high demand and shrinking supply, Savills added.

Only London’s very largest houses with at least six bedrooms have come close to the country markets for price growth, Savills added, with price growth in prime central London generally averaging 2.0 per cent in 2021 and 3.7 per cent in outer prime London.

“In these markets, the rarity factors: whether a rarely available type of property; the most sought after locations; or simply the very best view, have combined with high levels of buyer demand and wealth, to create pockets of extremely strong market conditions,” said Frances Clacy from Savills.

“New buyer numbers over the past month are running 1.5 times higher than at the same time in the two years pre-pandemic, suggesting that these trends will carry through into the early part of next year, at least.” Frances Clacy from Savills

Across prime urban locations, price growth totalled 9.1 per cent year-on-year, compared with 9.4 per cent growth in the prime markets surrounding cities such as Bath, Bristol, Cambridge, Edinburgh, Winchester and York, according to Savills’ data.

“Since the summer we’ve seen the return of strong buyer demand in key prime city locations,” said Clacy.

“But the value on offer in village and rural markets, because of their longer term underperformance, will continue to drive demand in these areas.”