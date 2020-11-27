Primark will reopen all of its stores in England when lockdown lifts next week, with extended opening hours to cope with higher demand ahead of the holiday season.

The fast fashion giant has 153 stores in the country, 11 of which, including the White City store in west London, will open for 24 hours on 2 December.

Throughout December, Primark stores located in retail parks and major shopping centres will trade until 10pm at a minimum, with some stores trading as late as midnight.

Its flagship shops on Oxford Street will stay open until 11pm every day until 23 December, the firm added.

And stores on high streets in towns across the country will continue trading until at least 8pm.

Safety measures, such as limiting the number of people allowed in stores, will continue to be enforced.

Primark chief executive Paul Marchant, said: “We are delighted to re-open our stores in England on 2 December, with longer shopping hours to give our customers more time to safely do their festive shopping.

“We have everything this season that our customers expect from Primark, including our famous Christmas jumpers, festive pyjamas and much, much more.

“All of our extensive safety measures remain in place to help ensure shopping at Primark is an enjoyable, safe experience for everyone.”

The firm will be hoping for a bumper December to make up for a year in which owner ABF estimates the pandemic has cost it £2bn in sales.

When the high street stalwart opened after the initial spring lockdown, sales bounced back quicker than expected, propelling ABF to a better than expected fourth quarter.