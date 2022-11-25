Primark to invest £140m in new stores and upgrades creating 850 new jobs

Primark is to invest £140m in new stores and the creation of 850 new jobs across the UK.

The low-cost retailer will create at least four new outlets in the next two years, while upgrading and refurbishing existing stores, over a two year process.

This comes as the the UK retail sector continues to struggle with high inflation and costs of living, which is suppressing consumer confidence and spending.

Primark said the spending spree was proof it’s “committed as ever” to the UK where it wants to see “thriving high streets”.

It will open four stores in Bury St Edmunds, Craigavon, Salisbury and Teesside Park, increasing its selling space by more than 160,000sq ft.

It will also invest in its existing stores, relocating outlets in Bradford and High Wycombe to higher profile sites and while refurbishing and upgrading other high street and shopping centre stores.

Primark said next year is its 50th anniversary, and it now has 130 stores employing more than 30,000 staff in the UK.

Chief executive Paul Marchant said: “The UK is our biggest market and, as we continue to grow and expand our business internationally, we remain as committed as ever to investing in our stores to offer more customers our great value clothing, beauty, homewares and much more.”

“Busy towns and cities benefit us all – we want to see thriving high streets and shopping centres where people come together and enjoy spending time. “

“Through today’s investment, we’re playing a part in ensuring that UK retail continues to grow and thrive and give people another reason to visit their local high street.”