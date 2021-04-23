Prevalence of Covid-19 in UK drops sharply for second straight week

The number of people infected with Covid-19 in the UK dropped sharply for a second week in a row last week, new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

Last week, an estimated 1 in 610 people in England had the disease, down from 1 in 480 the week before.

Read more: UK no longer in group of 20 worst-hit countries for Covid-19 death rate

There were drops of a similar scale in the other nations of the UK.

England has so far completed the second stage of its roadmap out of lockdown, with hospitality firms and non-essential retailers having opened last week.

The latest figures come as the UK fell off the list of the 20 countries worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, as measured by excess deaths.

The combination of a successful Covid-19 vaccine rollout and a third national lockdown the tally of daily deaths has dropped from a peak of nearly 2,000 to as low as single figures.

Yesterday, there were 18 more deaths from the disease, and 2,729 new cases.

Over 33m people have now received a first dose of the vaccine, of which 11m have been fully vaccinated.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter