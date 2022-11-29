Pressure builds on Delta as Ofgem imposes two more provisional orders

Delta Gas and Power (Delta) is under more scrutiny from Ofgem, after the regulator slapped the supplier with a further two provisional orders.

It has imposed a £57,000 fine on the supplier, after it failed to pay agreed funds to support renewable energy generation.

A further provisional order has been sent to the company for failing to respond with information needed for customer energy supply safety net.

Delta is a non-domestic energy supplier, which currently serves 1,690 business customers in the UK.

Ofgem triggered the first provisional order due to the company’s failure to pay into the Feed-in Tariff (FIT) scheme, a programme which supports investment in and uptake of renewable electricity generation.

The second revolves around its failure to provide requested information for Ofgem’s Supplier of Last Resort scheme, which ensures supplies are sustained for customers should their existing supplier exit the market.

This follows the first provisional order already issued to Delta in November relating to its operational capability and financial resilience.

Cathryn Scott, Ofgem’s director for enforcement and emerging issues, said: “We have always been clear that failure to comply fully and promptly with our requests for information has the potential to disrupt the processes in place to protect consumers.

“Our expectations of suppliers are clear and the orders we have issued today set out actions Delta must take immediately to address shortcomings now and for the longer term.”

Ofgem has demanded Delta pays the fine immediately, and reveals the missing information by 5pm Monday 5 December 2022.

The original request for information was sent on 2 September and was re-issued on 9 November.

It warned that failure to do so will result in Ofgem taking further enforcement action.

Delta has been approached for comment.

The latest fines also follow Ofgem’s decision to demand ringfencing for future renewable payments.