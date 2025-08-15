Premier League: What to look out for to avoid football ticket scams

Football fans are being advised to beware of pressure tactics and double check sender information to avoid falling victims to scams when buying match tickets for the upcoming Premier League season.

It comes as football fans have lost £2.5m to scammers over the last two seasons, according to data from Lloyds in association with the Home Office.

The banking group estimates that victims were conned out of an average of £218 each last season.

Sajni Shah, Money Expert at Compare the Market said: “With the start of the Premier League and Championship seasons fast approaching and strong demand for tickets, it’s important to remain vigilant to potential scams.

“When tickets are hard to come by, fans might be tempted to buy from unofficial sources, but this can lead to disappointment and can cause significant financial loss.”

Shah has given fans three things to look out for when buying football tickets ahead of the Premier League season.

She advises football fans to be mindful of any sense of urgency or pressure tactics used by scammers.

“Never click on links or provide personal information without verifying the source,” Shah says.

“Always call an organisation using a trusted number from their official website, and not from correspondence that could be planted by a scammer.”

Shah also recommends fans to double check sender information.

“Look closely at the sender’s details and compare them with previous, genuine communications. When in doubt, contact the organisation directly via its official website to make sure it is legitimate.”

If it sounds too good to be true…

A final word of advice from Compare the Market’s money expert is a familiar one. “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

She adds: “Consider using a credit card, which can sometimes offer extra protection under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974.

“If your purchase was over £100 or under £30,000, you could claim a refund from your credit card provider if something goes wrong, for example an item isn’t delivered to you, but you’ve still been charged, isn’t what was described, or the item is faulty or damaged.”

Recent data shows that more than 12,000 people have been victims of fraud over the last two football seasons, with Liverpool fans most likely to be scammed.

The 2025-2026 Premier League season kicks off on Friday when reigning champions Liverpool take on Bournemouth at Anfield.