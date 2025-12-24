EPL Week 18 Predictions - Premier League Predictions for 2025.

Premier League Predictions: Wins and Festive Cheer for Man United, Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea

There may not be the traditional Boxing Day feast in the Premier League, but there are still some mouthwatering clashes coming up over the next week. Is it now a two-horse race for the title between Arsenal and Manchester City, or will Aston Villa continue to keep pace? At the bottom, it looks bleak for Wolves and Burnley, but who will join them in the Championship?

Christmas and New Year can be a defining period in the calendar. Here, we examine the festive fixtures and offer some thoughts on the possible outcomes.

Boxing Day (December 26th)

Manchester United v Newcastle (8 pm)

The only top-flight game to be staged on Boxing Day comes at Old Trafford with Manchester United hosting Newcastle. United played well at Aston Villa on Sunday, but a lack of quality in both boxes hampered their challenge and resulted in a 2-1 defeat. They also saw captain Bruno Fernandes fail to appear for the second half due to a hamstring injury that could keep him out for some time.



The underlying metrics suggest boss Ruben Amorim is starting to find a level of consistency previously lacking. Still, United need to turn that into points if they want to secure a European qualifying spot at the end of the season.

Newcastle squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Chelsea at the weekend. They have won one of their last four games in all competitions and enter the Christmas break in 11th place in the table. Boss Eddie Howe has spent north of £600million, and the pressure will start to mount unless they improve over the second half of the campaign.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle

Saturday 27th December

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City (12.30 pm)

The smart money remains on Sean Dyche keeping Forest in the Premier League, but they will have to perform a lot better than they did at Fulham if they want to spring a surprise against Manchester City. Forest have been inconsistent in recent weeks but showed what they can do with a 3-0 win over Spurs on their last outing at the City Ground.

City will arrive in the East Midlands brimming with confidence. They have won their last seven games in all competitions and will go top of the Premier League, at least for a few hours, with an eighth.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester City

Arsenal v Brighton (3 pm)

Arsenal have not been at their sparkling best in recent weeks, yet they continue to produce results. That was typified once again with a 1-0 victory at Everton on Saturday night courtesy of Viktor Gyokeres’ first-half penalty—the Gunners top the table at Christmas for the third time in four years.

The tricky bit is still to come as they chase their first Premier League title since 2003.

Brighton have hit the buffers in recent weeks, and Saturday’s goalless draw with Sunderland was their fourth game on the trot without a win. It’s a tough ask to see them ending that run at the Emirates.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Brighton

Brentford v Bournemouth (3 pm)

Brentford secured a much-needed three points at Wolves on Saturday, ending a run of four games without a victory – albeit that sequence included trips to Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester City. Keith Andrews’ side sit comfortably in mid-table, and it is hard to imagine them being dragged into the relegation dogfight.

They will fancy their chances against a Bournemouth team one point and two places worse off. The Cherries are on a bad run and have not tasted victory since beating Nottingham Forest way back on October 26. They played well at Manchester United on their last away outing, drawing 4-4, but were poor at the weekend, allowing struggling Burnley to leave the Vitality Stadium with a point.

Prediction: Brentford 2-2 Bournemouth

Burnley v Everton (3 pm)

For Bournemouth, also see Burnley. Scott Parker’s side’s last win came on October 26, and their point at the weekend was their first since. It will take an almighty turnaround for the Clarets to avoid the drop.

Everton can claim to be upwardly mobile, although their performance against Arsenal was a disappointment. David Moyes’ side do, at least, offer an attacking threat, and it may well be the likes of Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall who prove the difference at Turf Moor.

Prediction: Burnley 0-1 Everton

Liverpool v Wolves (3 pm)

With home games against rock-bottom Wolves and Leeds to come over Christmas and New Year, Arne Slot will be optimistic of heading into 2026 with some momentum. He has a few selection posers to contend with, though, with Alexander Isak out for a couple of months and Mohamed Salah away on international duty.

Against better sides, it may be an issue, but against Wolves? Rob Edwards’ miserable outfit is heading down to the Championship, potentially with a record low points, after going through the first 17 games without a win. Their fans’ frustration won’t end at Anfield.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Wolves

West Ham v Fulham (3 pm)

It’s now six games on the bounce without a win for West Ham, and they appear set for a season-long struggle against the drop. The Hammers are already five points from safety, and this is the kind of fixture they need to win if they are to stage a recovery.

Fulham are not great on the road, although they did win at Burnley last time out. That and Monday night’s win over Nottingham Forest have given the Cottagers a significant buffer from the drop zone. A draw here would do nicely for Marco Silva.

Prediction: West Ham 1-1 Fulham

Chelsea v Aston Villa (5.30 pm)

There has been considerable debate about whether Villa can be considered genuine title contenders. Unai Emery’s men have won 10 games on the trot in all competitions and head into Christmas just three points off top spot. And yet performance levels suggest they may be a notch behind the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City. A win at Stanford Bridge would be a good way to silence the doubters.

Chelsea are seven points behind the Midlanders and seemingly out of the title race. Saturday’s draw at Newcastle encapsulated their season nicely, poor for the first 45 minutes, excellent for the second. Until that inconsistency is eradicated, they will struggle to progress.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Aston Villa

Sunday 28th December

Sunderland v Leeds (2 pm)

Sunderland head into Christmas in sixth place in the Premier League after a remarkable return to the top flight. Regis Le Bris has built a strong, resolute unit with an emphasis placed on defensive solidity. They are without several first-team players due to AFCON, which could restrict their attacking output.

Leeds have no problems scoring goals at the moment, with 13 in their last five games. And in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, they have a striker in form. His battle with the likes of Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete will be key.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-2 Leeds

Crystal Palace v Spurs (4.30 pm)

Palace finally ran out of gas at Leeds last weekend, a packed fixture list and a small squad resulting in a tired display at Elland Road.

They will hope a London derby will put a spring back in their step as they look to close out an excellent 2025 on a high.

For the Spurs, the future looks uncertain. Thomas Frank’s arrival has not provided the improvement many had hoped or expected, and another bottom-half finish won’t be a surprise.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Spurs

