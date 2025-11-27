Premier League Predictions: Chelsea to edge out Arsenal, Liverpool finally get a win, but more misery for Man United

Premier League Predictions Gameweek 13 - Predictions & Bets!

It was a contrasting week for English teams in the Champions League – stunning wins for Chelsea and Arsenal mixed in with humbling defeats for Liverpool and Manchester City.

The good news for Arne Slot and Pep Guardiola is that redemption could come swiftly as the Premier League returns for matchweek 13. The clash of the weekend comes on Sunday when the top two meet at Stamford Bridge.

Here, we take a look at the fixtures and offer up some predictions!

Saturday 29th November

Brentford v Burnley (3 pm)

Burnley’s predicament has suddenly become pretty stark, with three successive defeats meaning the back-to-back wins over Leeds and Wolves in October feel a distant memory. Scott Parker’s side is rarely overwhelmed or outplayed, but they don’t possess the quality that can make a crucial difference at either end of the pitch.



Brentford were a little unfortunate to lose at Brighton last weekend and still appear likely to avoid the relegation scrap beneath them. In Igor Thiago, they have one of the in-form strikers in the top-flight, and he could make the difference here.



Prediction: Brentford 2-1 Burnley

Manchester City v Leeds (3 pm)

Guardiola admitted he had blundered in making 10 changes for the midweek clash with Bayer Leverkusen and paid the price as the Germans ran out 2-0 winners at the Etihad. The only positive is that the likes of Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki will be champing at the bit when Leeds make the short trip across the Pennines.



The pressure is starting to mount on Leeds boss Daniel Farke following three successive defeats, and this is not the fixture he would have wanted to try to steady the ship. City have won their last four Premier League games against Leeds, scoring 16 goals in the process, and this could be another long afternoon for the West Yorkshire side.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-0 Leeds

Sunderland v Bournemouth (3 pm)

Sunderland have rightly earned a lot of praise for the way they have handled their return to the Premier League, but this has a big-game feel to it. With away games at Liverpool and Manchester City to come, followed by the crunch Wear-Tyne derby with arch-rivals Newcastle, Sunderland could do with giving themselves a little breathing space.



Bournemouth have suffered a dip following an impressive start, but will fancy their chances of ending the Wearsiders’ unbeaten run at the Stadium of Light. Cherries fans making the long trip to the North East will hope star forward Antoine Semenyo recovers from an ankle injury.



Prediction: Sunderland 2-2 Bournemouth

Everton v Newcastle (5.30 pm)

Newcastle’s away-day woes resurfaced in Marseille in midweek, and they will hope to claim a first Premier League victory on the road when they visit the Hill Dickinson Stadium. They rode their luck against Manchester City last weekend but performed well enough to eke out a much-needed victory.



Everton were superb in winning 1-0 at Manchester United on Monday despite the unsettling dismissal of Idrissa Gueye for slapping team-mate Michael Keane. David Moyes has built a side that has more creativity than previous iterations, and in Jack Grealish, Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, they have matchwinners, even if they continue to lack a competent number nine.



Prediction: Everton 1-1 Newcastle

Spurs v Fulham (8 pm)

Spurs lost 5-3 to PSG in midweek, but it was a vastly improved performance from the one produced at the Emirates last Sunday. Thomas Frank has yet to win over the Tottenham fans, and a run of one win in six games in all competitions has already started to create doubts over his long-term suitability for the role. Defeat in this one, and those whispers will start to get louder. Fulham are dreadful travellers, having taken just one point from six away games this season. It may be a short trip from west to north London, but we can’t see them arresting that form in this one.



Prediction: Spurs 2-0 Fulham

Sunday 30th November

Crystal Palace v Manchester United (12 pm)

Just when you think they may have turned the tide, United produce a performance of impressive ineptitude. Lacking the attacking spark of Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, United were abysmal against Everton on MNF, with the 10-man Toffees thoroughly deserving of the win at Old Trafford. Ruben Amorim will be desperate for Cunha to return so Joshua Zirkzee can return to a watching brief.



Palace’s win at Wolves last weekend moved them up to fifth in the standings. Under Oliver Glasner, they have a swagger the visitors can only dream of. Since April 2023, United have lost more games in London than any other team (16). It’s difficult to see that record ending here.



Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-0 Manchester United

Aston Villa v Wolves (2.05 pm)

Rob Edwards’ first game in charge after returning to Molineux didn’t go to plan last weekend, and a trip to in-form Villa is another unappetising fixture for winless Wolves. It is still too early to count them out of staging a miraculous recovery, but – and it sounds simple – they need to start winning games, and soon.

Villa have overcome a slow start to surge into fourth place. They still don’t appear at their best, but wins are continuing to arrive with regularity. Unai Emery’s men have lost just one of their last 24 Premier League home games.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Wolves

Nottingham Forest v Brighton (2.05 pm)

Few predicted Forest’s 3-0 win at Liverpool last weekend, and the hope in the East Midlands is that it kickstarts their move away from the relegation zone. Sean Dyche has some very good players at his disposal, and it’s impossible to think his side won’t finish comfortably in mid-table.

Brighton has crept into the top six almost unnoticed. The Seagulls lost 7-0 at the City Ground last season and will be desperate to right that wrong.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brighton

West Ham v Liverpool (2.05 pm)

Even Reds boss Arne Slot has described Liverpool’s fall from grace as “confusing”. And that was before the 4-1 thumping by PSV Eindhoven. A team that cruised to the title last season appears to have been destabilised by a summer of heavy recruitment, with only Hugo Ekitike proving a shrewd buy thus far. Slot’s job appears safe for now, but this cannot go on for much longer.



Salvation could come from a trip to fourth-bottom West Ham. The Londoners led 2-0 at Bournemouth last weekend but were left clinging on for a point come the final whistle. Liverpool will take a win, no matter how it comes, and we think they will get it.



Prediction: West Ham 0-2 Liverpool

Chelsea v Arsenal (4.30 pm)

The pick of the weekend games is the Super Sunday clash between the top two. Both sides had brilliant wins in midweek – Chelsea brushing aside the feeble challenge of Barcelona and Arsenal maintaining their dominant form in seeing off Bayern Munich.



With neither team possessing a world-class centre-forward, Viktor Gyokeres is injured and Liam

Delap has yet to convince – the game will likely be decided in midfield with the hosts’ Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo fighting it out with Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi. Add in the creative flair of Willian Estevao, Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze, and this ought to be a cracker.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal

