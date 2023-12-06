Predicted £7.4bn festive boost in UK hospitality shows Londoners like to party

Pubs, bars and restaurants could see a festive boost this season.

The UK hospitality sector will see a favourable boost this holiday season, with a predicted total of £7.4bn to be spent on Christmas partying.

The number would be a threefold increase from last year’s spending, suggesting that Britons are embracing the festive season — with Londoners in the lead.

A survey of 2,000 UK adults by premium tonics and mixer brand, Double Dutch, shows nearly half of Londoners, some 48 per cent, are planning to spend over £100 on each Christmas night out.

Pubs, bars, venues and restaurants are to benefit most from this year’s spending, with more than 44 per cent of consumers saying they would prioritise visits to these establishments if disposable income allows.

Raissa and Joyce de Haas, the twin co-founders of Double Dutch, said: “Our survey reveals that Brits are wholeheartedly embracing the festive spirit, offering a ray of hope for on-trade hospitality venues following challenging years.

“Based on these new insights, and to enable our staff to fully enjoy the celebrations, we’ve introduced a ‘party recovery day’ for our team to make the most of the day following our Christmas party.”