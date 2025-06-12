Poundland sold for just £1 and handed war chest to lead recovery

Poundland has been sold for just £1.

Poundland has been sold for just £1 to investment giant Gordon Brothers in a deal which will provide the discount retailer with a £80m war chest to turn around its fortunes.

Pepco Group has entered into a definitive agreement with Gordon Brothers to sell Poundland which will continue to be led by chief executive Barry Williams, who returned to the business in March this year.

Gordon Brothers is to hand up to £80m in financing to Poundland to be used for a “proposed restructuring and turnaround of the business after a period of challenging trading”.

The business will continue to operate under the Poundland brand in the United Kingdom and under the Dealz brand in the Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland.

Poundland currently trades from around 800 stores across the UK and Republic of Ireland employing in the region of 16,000 people.

Pepco Group is expected to remain a minority investment in Poundland.

Poundland to start turnaround plan

Williams said: “Poundland is a UK and Ireland retailer of real significance, serving 20m customers each year with a much-loved brand.

“Although recent trading has been challenging, we have built a turnaround plan with a simplified and more focused Poundland at its heart, as we aim to deliver the amazing value our customers expect.

“In due course we’ll share more details of the proposed restructure and turnaround plan. I’d like to thank Pepco for its stewardship of the business.

“We welcome Gordon Brothers and look forward to working with them as we implement our turnaround plan.”

The deal to sell Poundland had been trailed earlier this year and had been expected to by September.

Mark Newton-Jones, head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Gordon Brothers, added: “We are delighted to provide Barry Williams and his management team with the financing to support the substantial turnaround of this iconic retailer.

“We believe Poundland is an essential business to UK consumers and plays an important role on the high street.”

Pepco looks to the future

Stephan Borchert, Pepco Group CEO, said: “The agreed sale of Poundland marks an important milestone in our strategic plan to move away from FMCG and focus predominantly on Pepco, our higher margin clothing and general merchandise business.

“As set out during our capital markets day in March 2025, this transaction will strongly support our accelerated value creation programme by simplifying the group and focusing on our successful Pepco business.

“I am confident that Pepco has the right foundations to be one of Europe’s most successful discount retailers, delivering customer satisfaction, profitable growth and shareholder value.

“Poundland remains a key player in UK discount retail, with millions of customers annually and a well-loved brand and proposition.

“We want to sincerely thank all the Poundland team for their ongoing commitment and contribution to the group and wish Barry Williams and his team all the best for the future.”