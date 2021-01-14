Post-Brexit delays are 'teething problems', says minister

Environmental secretary George Eustice told the House of Commons earlier today that post-Brexit customs delays, currently heavily impacting Scottish fishing exports, are only “teething problems”.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called the backlog “shameful” on Twitter last night, in a push for compensation for Scottish fishermen.
Eustice said that the government will ‘remain open’ to compensation but will focus on fixing the “teething” problems first.
Customs delays have caused a “catastrophe” in Scotland’s seafood sector, Sturgeon said.
The post-Brexit backlog has seen Scottish fish rejected by European importers since 1 January.
Eustice said: “When people get used to using the paperwork goods will flow. “They are only teething problems.”
