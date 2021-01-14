Post-Brexit delays are 'teething problems', says minister

Environmental secretary George Eustice told the House of Commons earlier today that post-Brexit customs delays, currently heavily impacting Scottish fishing exports, are only “teething problems”.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called the backlog “shameful” on Twitter last night, in a push for compensation for Scottish fishermen.

Eustice said that the government will ‘remain open’ to compensation but will focus on fixing the “teething” problems first.

The catastrophe that Scotland’s seafood sector has been plunged into by Tory intransigence and incompetence on Brexit is shameful. They must be fully compensated by the UK government. https://t.co/7tZOwviOVw — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 13, 2021

Read more: Scotland’s fishermen halt EU exports amidst post-Brexit ‘catastrophe’

Customs delays have caused a “catastrophe” in Scotland’s seafood sector, Sturgeon said.

The post-Brexit backlog has seen Scottish fish rejected by European importers since 1 January.

Eustice said: “When people get used to using the paperwork goods will flow. “They are only teething problems.”

Read more: For cod’s hake: Last minute fishing hitch delays Brexit announcement; deal could still be hours away