Porsche 911 Turbo celebrates 50 years with retro special edition

After 60 years of the Porsche 911 in 2023, this year sees the flagship 911 Turbo celebrate its 50th anniversary. And the folk in Stuttgart have not let the occasion pass unnoticed.

Porsche announced the aptly-named 911 Turbo 50 Years edition at the glamorous Monterey Car Week in California.

Production will be limited to 1,974 examples, in recognition of the year the original, 930-generation 911 Turbo went on sale.

The special model channels influences from the 911 RSR Turbo concept car (shown at the 1973 Frankfurt Motor Show) and debuts an exclusive new paint colour.

50 years of big boost

The interior of the Porsche 911 Speedster Sonderwunsch

Turbonite paint is used for the first time on a 911, applied to the engine inlays, fuel cap, Porsche logo and 50 Years badge. The Turbo S Exclusive Design alloy wheels get the Turbonite treatment, too.

Bold vinyl graphics on the car’s flanks are an obvious nod to the original 911 Turbo concept, while the engine lid features a special ‘Turbo 50’ model badge.

Inside, McKenzie tartan covers the seat inserts and door trim, with contrasting trim elements finished in Turbonite. An aluminium plaque above the glovebox bears the individual production number of each car.

Buyers can also opt for a Heritage Design package, with Aventurine Green paintwork, gold exterior badges and even more tartan trim inside the cabin.

Based on a 992 Turbo S

Porsche 911 Speedster Sonderwunsch

The 50 Years edition is based on the current 992 Turbo S. There’s no additional power, but the boosted 3.7-litre flat-six summons a more-than-adequate 650hp and 590lb ft of torque.

Standard all-wheel drive and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission mean a 0-62mph time of just 2.7 seconds. Carbon-ceramic brakes and a sports exhaust system with black tailpipes are included as well.

Porsche is accepting orders for the 911 Turbo 50 Years now, with the first cars expected to be delivered in the autumn of this year.

Buyers will be able to purchase a matching chronograph created by Porsche Design Timepieces. Like the car, the watch is limited to 1,974 examples.

Porsche 993 Speedster revealed

Porsche 911 Speedster Sonderwunsch

Porsche was clearly in a nostalgic mood at this year’s Monterey Car Week, where it also displayed a unique 911 Speedster. Commissioned by Porsche enthusiast Luca Trazzi, the yellow drop-top took the bespoke ‘Sonderwunsch’ (special wishes) department three years to build.

A Speedster version of the 993-generation 911 was never officially sold, although two individual cars have been built previously – including one for Jerry Seinfeld. Trazzi’s 993 Speedster is unique, however, with individual design elements and a one-off ‘Otto Yellow’ paint colour.

Porsche 911 Speedster Sonderwunsch

Daytime time running lights, Apple CarPlay compatibility and illuminated door sill trims help to update the open-air 993.

“In this form, and with this vast range of modifications, the 911 Speedster is our first factory one-off for an end customer,” said Alexander Fabig, vice president of Individualisation and Classic at Porsche. “This car shows what is possible with our Sonderwunsch programme.”