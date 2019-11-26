Business leaders don't think our roads and railways are up to scratch for post-Brexit growth

Britain’s roads and railways are in desperate need of an upgrade, otherwise many companies will struggle to get the post-Brexit bounce they need, according to business group the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC).



A survey of 1,200 business leaders has found that only 35 per cent of businesses feel that the UK road network is meeting their needs when reaching customers, suppliers, and employees. This is a reduction from 47 per cent in 2018.

Meanwhile, 60 per cent had experienced delays resulting in increased travel costs, loss of business or client dissatisfaction across a one-month period.



Furthermore, satisfaction with the UK rail network is even lower, with less than one quarter agreeing that it is meeting their needs. In 2018, the figure stood at 34 per cent.



Subsequently, the BCC said the government must make sure it follows through with promises on rail and road investment, and give business a louder voice around the decision-making table.



According to today’s research, the majority of businesses do not feel that their views are taken into account when decisions are made about infrastructure.



BCC co-executive director Claire Walker said: “This election has generated a barrage of promises on infrastructure spending, but unless we see real action in the early months of the new parliament, our hard-pressed firms will struggle to deliver the economic resurgence we desperately need.

“Upgrading our road and rail capacity would send a vital signal that businesses are finally being heard, would kick-start business investment across the country and will pay dividends long into the future.

“Alongside an immediate commitment to revitalise our ageing roads, the next administration should waste no time in delivering HS2 and promised investment in Northern Powerhouse Rail as part of a UK-wide high-speed rail network.”