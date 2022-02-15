Police commander who wrote Met’s drug strategy took LSD and mushrooms while on holiday in France

A London Metropolitan Police commander has been accused of taking cannabis, LSD and magic mushrooms while on a holiday in France.

Julian Bennett, who wrote the Met’s current drug strategy and chaired multiple misconduct hearings, reportedly took the while on vacation in France between February 2019 and July 2020.

A gross misconduct hearing was told yesterday that Bennett, is accused of refusing to provide dug samples in July 2020 after he was told there was reason to suspect he had taken cannabis, according to an Irish Times report.

Medical reason

The officer went on to claim he needed CBD, or cannabidiol, for medical reasons and therefore refused the test. However, the charge states Bennett “knew this to be untrue.”

James Tumbridge, who is chairing the hearing, adjourned the proceedings until 23 May, which have been listed to last for five days.

Tumbridge decided to postpone the hearing because Bennett’s lawyers argued that the proceeding risked being unfair as the officer had not been given access to all relevant WhatsApp messages, SMS text messages and emails.

“Although we are all committed to getting this hearing on the way in the public interest, in the interest of the Metropolitan Police Service and in the interest of Mr Bennett, fairness must trump disposition,” John Beggs reportedly said, who is defending Commander Bennett.