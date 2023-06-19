P&O launches world’s largest hybrid and double-ended ferry in the Channel

The world’s largest hybrid, double-ended ferry marks its maiden voyage in the English Channel today as part of a £250m investment from P&O Ferries to cut emissions and bolster its Dover-Calais route.

Double-ended P&O Pioneer can carry 1,500 passengers and 700 vehicles and will help to bring a 40 per cent reduction in carbon emissions, according to the company.

The colossal 230 metre ferry is propelled by traditional fuel and battery power and designed with two bridges at either end, which improves fuel efficiency by removing the need to turn at either port.

Its sister ship, P and O Liberté, will begin crossings in the Channel later in November, with the ferry operator spending nearly a quarter of a billion pounds on both vessels.

Peter Hebblethwaite, CEO of P&O Ferries said that the “P&O Pioneer marks a new era in low-carbon travel and trade for the UK and France, with the investment of £250m in new hybrid ships on the iconic Dover-Calais route,” adding that the two “ultra-modern” ferries will deliver a “fantastic travel experience.”

The launch of the cutting-edge ships marks a significant ramp-up of P&O’s operations on the famous route, which handles around £144bn worth of trade in goods with the EU per year.

The ferry operator said that P&O Pioneer would be “the next step” in its commitment to the Channel and expects the hybrid vessel to complete over 100,000 crossings in its lifetime, with a capacity to carry up to half a million goods units a year between the UK and EU.

This maiden launch comes 15 months after a beleaguered P&O Ferries sacked 800 of its staff in a widely-condemned ‘fire and rehire’ scandal, as it attempted to recoup massive losses sustained over the pandemic.

The two giant ferries – Liberté and Pioneer – will form part of the P&O ‘Fusion Fleet,’ replacing two older ships, the Pride of Burgundy and the Pride of Canterbury.

The Pioneer’s maiden voyage begins at the Port of Dover at 9:55am on 19 June, with a 1:55pm return to Calais that same afternoon.