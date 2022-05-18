PMQs: Boris Johnson deflects on windfall tax as Starmer teases him on an ‘inevitable u-turn’

Boris Johnson l (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson has been accused of dithering on a windfall tax by Keir Starmer during Prime Minister’s Questions, as the leader of the opposition said he would do an ‘inevitable u-turn’ on the issue.

The PM refused to be drawn on whether he supported the one-off tax, with Starmer highlighting Rishi Sunak’s comments to the Commons yesterday that “no options would be off the table. “

Starmer accused him of sitting on the fence, after appearing to be open to the idea last week, before dismissing it this week.

When asked if he supported it, Johnson said he was “not in principle in support of taxation”, before trying to deflect by saying Starmer “struggled to define what a woman was.”

“What we want to do is take a sensible approach, governed by the impact on investment and jobs”, he said.

He also referenced unemployment’s fall announced this week, which he said was the lowest since 1974.

Starmer said: “Last week, he said he’d have a look at it [the windfall tax]. Yesterday he voted against it. Anyone picking up the papers today would think they’re for it. And now he’s against it again..

“Clear as mud.”

The Labour leader told the PM “he is going to do” the windfall tax eventually and the delay is making people’s lives worse.

This comes as inflation hit a 40-year high of nine per cent this morning and the cost of living crisis continues to work.

Polling this morning suggested overwhelming public support for the tax, while foreign secretary Liz Truss told Sky News she opposed it, as the tax may deter investment in the UK.

Starmer also had Labour benches roaring with laughter when he accused Jacob Rees-Mogg of “sticking notes on people’s desks like some overgrown prefect”. He said Rees-Mogg was the only person who supported his opposition tot he tax.