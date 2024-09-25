PM vows to rebuild Britain but warns of difficult road ahead

Keir Starmer reiterated his warning of “a difficult road ahead”

Sir Keir Starmer addressed the annual Labour conference in Liverpool for the first time as Prime Minister yesterday, vowing to use his “mandate for change” to “deliver national renewal.”

Starmer, whose favourability has dropped by 21pts since the election – and by 28pts among those that voted Labour in July – has faced criticism for presiding over a tone of “doom and gloom”. His speech yesterday offered a more optimistic message, with the PM saying “We do need joy…we do need that in our lives.”

He also said Labour was “proud to be the party of wealth creation, unashamed to partner with the private sector”.

However, he reiterated his warning of “a difficult road ahead,” saying “if this path were popular or easy, we would have walked it already.

“Stabilising our economy is the first step of this long-term plan. The only way we can… secure the triple lock so that every pensioner in the country will be better off with Labour.” Addressing those who have criticised his downbeat mood, the PM said “I will always treat you with the respect of candour, not the distraction of bluster.”

The Labour leader also cited achievements he claimed the party has already achieved in power, including setting up GB Energy, introducing the Renters Reform Bill and eliminating one word Ofsted judgements for schools. “And we’re only just getting started,” he added.

Opposition MPs were unconvinced, with Tory MP and leadership candidate Robert Jenrick dismissing Starmer as “a busted flush,” adding “this was the speech of a prime minister at the end of his five-year term, not three months in.”