PM joins Met on 6am drug operation: ‘How the f*** did I get raided and why is Boris Johnson here?’

Boris Johnson joined an early morning raid, much to the surprise of the Lewisham resident who lived at the property.

An early-morning drugs raid in Lewisham went viral on social media, after Boris Johnson joined the Met on the operation.

The outgoing Prime Minister featured in a clip on Snapchat filmed by a resident in the south east London property, wearing a vest and surrounded by officers.

The Prime Minister is in his final few days of office, and is due to hand in his resignation formally to Her Majesty the Queen at Balmoral on 4 September. His successor, expected to be Liz Truss will succeed him, if she defeats Rishi Sunak.

Zee Ramayne, who filmed the video said: “How the f*** did I get raided and Boris Johnson is here”.

“Let me put Boris on my phone – wagwan Boris.”

The prime minister then looks around the flat, turns to the camera and says: ‘How are you doing?’.

Zee told the Sun he was “shocked” after waking up to Johnson entering his flat.

“I thought I was dreaming. It was around 6am. I think Boris was just there because he’s leaving and I think he was just having a bit of fun before he goes.”

Nothing was found at the property.