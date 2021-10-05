PM aiming to schmooze globe’s top finance brass at green summit

The chiefs of the globe’s top finance brass will attend a green summit hosted by Prime Minister Bortis Johnson.

The bosses of Wall Street behemoths JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs asset manager big beasts BlackRock and Blackstone will among those Johnson is hoping to schmooze to generate billions of pounds of investment for the UK.

The news was first reported by the Financial Times.

Over 200 investors are anticipated to attend the event next month, which will host a reception at Windsor Castle attended by members of the royal family.

David Solomon, chief executive of Goldman, Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan’s chief, BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Blackstone founder Stephen Schwarzmann are expected to be there.

Delegates of sovereign wealth funds Mubadala and GIC will also attend.

The event is in part intended to signal the Prime Minister’s intent to rapidly gear the UK toward a green economy ahead of the COP26 summit.

Jes Staley, Barclays’ boss and Charlie Nunn, the newly crowned Lloyds chief, are also reportedly on the guest list. NatWest chief Alison Rose and Amanda Blanc, Aviva’s chief, will also be among those in the PM’s crosshairs.

This is being held to make deal happen in… you won’t be invited unless you’re a trigger puller with either something to build in the UK or a deal to be struck,” an official close to the preparation told the FT.

Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are expected to give speeches at the summit.