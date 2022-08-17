Plus500 launches $60.2m share buyback scheme on the back of surging revenues

FTSE 250 fintech firm Plus500 today said its earnings have increased 63 per cent on last year, on the back of its continued international expansion.

In reflecting its “outstanding” performance, the London headquartered firm vowed to buy back an extra $60.2m of its own shares from shareholders.

Founded in 2008, Plus500 is an online trading platform that offers services allowing customers to trade contracts for differences (CfDs) and other futures contracts.

The fintech company now provides its services to the more than 23 million users that have registered on its trading platforms over the previous 14 years.

The firm’s strong financial results came as Plus500’s revenues surged 48 per cent to $511.4m as it continued to roll out its business in the US and Japanese markets.

The trading platform said it has continued its growth in the US by strengthening its position as a provider of market infrastructure for institutional investors.

The firm said its plans to launch a new “intuitive” retail trading platform in Q3 2022 will also boost its US business.

Plus500’s acquisition of regulated Japanese trading firm EZ Invest Securities in March also provides it with new access to the Japanese market.

Plus500 chief executive David Zruia said: “Plus500 produced another outstanding performance in the first half of 2022, driven by the power of our market-leading proprietary technology and our consistent ability to attract and retain higher value customers over the long term.”