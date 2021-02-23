Plant-based milk company Oatly has 'confidentially' filed for an IPO

Plant-based milk company Oatly, which is backed by Oprah Winfrey, today said it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO marks a profitable era for plant-based alternatives, which flies in the face of the EU’s ban on using marketing terms such as ‘oat milk’ or ‘vegan cheese’ last year.

July saw the Sweden-based company raise a $200m equity investment from a group led by Blackstone Group.

Oatly has received a flurry of celebrity backing and investors, including rapper Jay-Z’s entertainment company Roc Nation and members of the Blackstone Group which hosts Natalie Portman and former Starbucks chief Howard Shultz in addition to Winfrey.

