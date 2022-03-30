Plans for huge theme park the size of 136 Wembley Stadiums is withdrawn, for now

A view the Swanscombe Peninsular on February 01, 2021 in Swanscombe, England. The peninsular sits on the South side of the Thames Estuary shoreline, an important feeding ground for wading birds and other marine wildlife, and comprises of reedbeds and marshland. The UK’s Planning Inspectorate recently cleared an application for a £3.5bn Theme Park project, which is led by London Resort Company Holdings (LRCH), and will now face a 12-to-18 month public inquiry before receiving approval to start construction. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Plans for a huge theme park on the outskirts of London, reportedly the size of 136 Wembley Stadiums, have been temporarily scrapped.

Request for planning by the London Resort site, billed as a venue to rival Disneyland Paris, was withdrawn this week, despite those behind it saying they are “still 100 per cent committed”.

According to KentLive the theme park would include beaming lights, a huge medieval-style castle and lava waterfalls.

The application for the site on the Swanscombe Peninsula in Kent was withdrawn, according to businessman and chief executive of The London Resort Holding, Pierre-Yves Gerbeau, due to two key reasons.

Firstly “as a result of the classification of Tilbury as a Freeport” which had an impact on moving the local ferry terminal from Tilbury to Grays, and also due to a nearby area being designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest by Natural England.

Gerbeau said withdrawing it was “in the best interests of the London Resort”, but it is “working closely and collaborating with Thurrock Council on that matter.”

He added the company “acquired significant land holdings” and had a “commitment to spend £150m on environmental improvements on the peninsula”, meaning the theme park proposal would “require withdrawal and resubmission.”

“Make no mistake we are still 100% committed to this amazing project and we will resubmit before the end of 2022 and look forward to delivering a world class entertainment resort”, the Frenchman added.