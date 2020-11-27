Planning permission granted for 454 new homes in Wembley

Brent Council has given the green light on building 454 new homes, including 40 per cent affordable housing, next to Wembley Park underground station.

The scheme covers a 1.6-acre site, and will be delivered across five buildings. The new homes will be a mixture of studios, one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

The affordable homes will be offered as a combination of intermediate housing, such as shared ownerships, and London Affordable Rent.

The development will only have blue badge parking. TfL said the decision to not incorporate a parking area into the project was to help improve air quality in the capital. Wembley Park underground station is serviced by both the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines.

The new homes will also use renewable forms of energy through solar panels and air source heat pumps. Homes have been designed to encourage natural light within them and reduce energy usage. Some 70 per-cent of the homes are dual aspect and the remainder have been designed to ensure they are not north-facing.

Transport for London (TfL) and residential developer Barratt London, which have been working on the proposal together, will also build a retail unit at the space. TfL said the development will help transform to local area, and will act as a new operational space for TfL.

TfL and Barratt London have previously worked together on homes at Blackhorse View in Waltham Forest.

TfL senior property development manager Emma Hatch said: “This is the second project with Barrall London and builds on our track record for delivering much-needed new homes in the capital.”

Jim Wood, who is London operations managing director at Barrall London, added: “We are looking forward to starting work onsite for the project in 2021.”