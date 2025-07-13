Plane crashes at London Southend Airport

Essex Police said they were alerted shortly before 4pm on Sunday to reports of a serous collision involving one 12-metre plane.

A plane has been involved in a collision at Southend Airport, police said.

In a statement, Essex Police said they were alerted shortly before 4pm on Sunday to reports of a serous collision involving one 12-metre plane.

Images posted on social media show a plume of fire and black smoke coming up from the crash site at the Essex airport.

As a precaution because of their proximity to the incident, police said they are evacuating the Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club.

According to the airport’s website, four flights scheduled to take off on Sunday afternoon have been cancelled.

In a post on X, David Burton-Sampson, Labour MP for Southend West and Leigh, said: “I am aware of an incident at Southend Airport.

“Please keep away and allow the emergency services to do their work.

“My thoughts are with everyone involved.”

Matt Dent, Southend City Council’s cabinet member for business, culture, music and tourism, said on X: “I am aware of the live serious incident ongoing at London Southend Airport.

“At present all I know is that a small plane has crashed at the airport. My thoughts are with all those involved, and with the emergency services currently responding to the incident.”

Police remain on the scene alongside fire and ambulance services, the force added.

Press Association