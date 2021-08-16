Pingdemic: relaxation of self-isolation rules for double jabbed

From today, fully vaccinated adults who are pinged by the NHS’s test and trace system will no longer need to self-isolate.

In England and Northern Ireland, new rules come into effect for those under 18 or who have been double jabbed and are pinged by the app for being identified as close contact. If contacted by NHS test and trace, taking a free PCR test remains advised but is now not a requirement.

Self-isolation for 10 days is no longer mandatory, even while waiting for test results. Those that test positive or begin to show symptoms are still legally obliged to self-isolate to prevent the spread of the virus. Anyone able to prove they cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons is also exempt from self-isolation.

Similar rules have already been introduced in Scotland and Wales last week.

The change in guidance comes as a relief from businesses that had been suffering from staff shortages as workers were asked to self-isolate by the NHS app preventing them from coming in to work.

Businesses in the hospitality, car manufacturing and food distribution industries saw their activity further disrupted by the measure.

With the progress of the vaccine rollout, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the change is part of a cautious “step back towards normality”.

Around 76.7 per cent of UK adults have been fully inoculated so far, while 89.4 per cent have had one dose. Vaccination appointments will be offered to 16 and 17-year-olds in England from next Monday.

Before today, individuals were required to self-isolate for ten days after being in close contact with someone with coronavirus regardless of vaccination status, even after testing negative.

More than half a million people were asked to self-isolate at its peak in July. The NHS test and trace app was accused of further hindering the recovery of many industries.