Philip Morris accused of lobbying government amid £1bn Vectura takeover

Concerns continue to mount that tobacco giant Philip Morris International will use its £1bn takeover of inhaler company Vectura to lobby in the public health sector.

Fears that the move will legitimise the tobacco industry as an active player in the health sector have spiked after Philip Morris boss Jacek Olczak was accused of lobbying government over the deal.

Olczak wrote to business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng in July, seeking a meeting to “talk more about our plans for PMI and Vectura’s operation in the UK”, the Times reported.

The letter, which was obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, has sparked concerns that the buyout will be an attempt to legitimise tobacco giant’s in the health sector and undermine the World Health Organisations (WHO) rules on the influence of tobacco on health-related policy.

Kwarteng response to Olczak on July 26, said: “While government has no role in the strategic direction or management of private sector companies, the proposed transaction has raised concerns with various stakeholders and my officials will be monitoring the situation.”