Pfizer to slash ‘few hundred’ sales jobs as doctors opt for virtual meetings

Pfizer has revealed plans to slash its US sales team as it anticipates healthcare providers will opt for virtual meetings above in-person interactions.

The vaccine-maker did not state how many sales roles it was planning to cut, however, a source familiar with the matter told the Reuters news agency that a few hundred jobs would be axed.

According to the news agency’s source, Pfizer is planning to create new jobs in different areas for around half those jobs.

“We are evolving into a more focused and innovative biopharma company, and evolving the way we engage with healthcare professionals in an increasingly digital world,” the firm said in a statement.

“There will be some changes to our workforce to ensure we have the right expertise and resources in place to meet our evolving needs.”

The pharmaceutical company believes doctors and other healthcare professionals will want around half of their interactions with drug companies to be remote in the future, Reuters reported.

The firm is expected to announce more than $80bn revenue in 2021 following strong sales of its Covid-19 vaccine.

This would be a record level of sales for a pharmaceutical firm, according to Pfizer boss Albert Bourla.