Ex JD Sports boss Peter Cowgill makes retail return with top job at The Fragrance Shop

The Fragrance Shop

Former head of JD Sports Peter Cowgill has been named by online perfume seller The Fragrance Shop as its new chairman.

Cowgill departed the sneaker seller earlier this year after a slew of controversies, following decades at the helm of the retailer.

He is to take on the job of non-executive chairman immediately, as the e-commerce retailer looks to expand.

“I feel very privileged to take on this role at an exciting time for the business as it continues to execute its growth strategy,” Cowgill said.

More to follow…