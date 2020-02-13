Glenlivet maker cuts guidance amid the coronavirus outbreak

Pernod Ricard cut its annual operating profit goal blaming the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The figures

Profit from recurring operations was €1.8bn, up 4.3 per cent on an organic basis, slightly ahead of the 1.7bn expected by Citi analysts.

Pernod Ricard’s revenue in the second quarter rose to 2.9bn, an organic sales growth of 3.8 per cent.

Sales for the first half of 2019 totalled €5.5bn with organic growth of 2.7 per cent and reported growth of 5.6 per cent.

Why it’s interesting

Pernod Ricard’s strongest market was China with an 11 per cent increase in sales. It said that its operating profit from recurring operations would grow between 2 to 4 per cent this year, down from the 5 to 7 per cent it earlier predicted.

What Pernod Ricard said

Chairman and chief executive Alexandre Ricard said: