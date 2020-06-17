Pensions watchdog set to approve superfund deals

The UK’s pension watchdog will reportedly give the green light to the launch of superfunds tomorrow, leading to billions of pounds of retirement funds to be pooled together.

The Pensions Regulator (TPR) will set out an interim framework for supervising the pension consolidation vehicles called superfunds tomorrow, according to Sky News.

The vehicles aim to collect together several corporate pension schemes. Proponents say it will mean they are run more cheaply and efficiently than the companies that set them up, but they have faced obstacles in gaining regulatory approval.

The pension superfunds have stalled due to concerns from the Treasury and the Prudential Regulation Authority that consolidation could be unfair competition for the insurance industry.

However, an agreement has reportedly been reached following talks between TPR, the Department for Work and Pensions and the Treasury, according to Sky. But a permanent regulatory framework would likely require legislation and may take some time.

Among those to be authorised will be Clara-Pensions and Pension Superfund. Clara’s model is expected to act as a bridge by taking on pension schemes before selling them onto specialist insurers within a decade, according to Sky. Earlier this year it was revealed that Clara was in talks about securing new capital from investors.

Potential candidates for the superfunds could include Thomas Cook, which collapsed last autumn, and department store chain Debenhams.

Earlier this week the Social Market Foundation said pension superfunds should be created to invest in infrastructure. The think tank argued that “urgent action” on pension reform was needed to navigate the economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic.

TPR declined to comment.

