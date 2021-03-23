PensionBee announces intention to float

Online pension provider PensionBee has announced its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange.

The IPO would comprise an offer to institutional investor and eligible PensionBee customers. More than 8,000 customers have already registered an interest in participating in the float.

The company’s shares would be admitted to the High Growth segment of the London Stock Exchange as part of the float.

PensionBee chairman Mark Wood said: “This is a key milestone for PensionBee. Transparency and strong corporate governance are key aspects of an IPO and are core to our strategy of becoming the best universal online pension provider.

“I see significant market opportunities ahead for PensionBee – with a clear acceleration of the structural shift to online services, PensionBee is well-positioned to execute against its growth ambitions while continuing to fight for the consumer.”

PensionsBee was founded in 2014 by its chief executive officer Romi Savova and its chief technology officer Jonathan Lister Parsons, with the aim of simplifying pension saving in the UK.

The fintech company has around 130,000 active customers and £1.5bn assets under management.

PensionBee makes use of technology to customers that can combine their pension pots in one place. The firm saw a sharp uptick in new customers since the onset of the pandemic in March.