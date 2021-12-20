Peng Shuai: Women’s Tennis Association concerned despite new interview

Peng Shuai remains a concern despite her recent interview, the WTA said

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) says it remains concerned about Peng Shuai after the Chinese tennis player appeared to retract claims she was sexually assaulted by a high-ranking government official.

Singapore-based newspaper Lianhe Ziabao quoted Peng as saying: “I have never said or written that anyone sexually assaulted me. This point must be emphasised very clearly.”

The WTA said the remarks it did not “alleviate or address… concerns about her wellbeing and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion.

“We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation… into her allegation of sexual assault, which is the issue that gave rise to our initial concern.”

Peng has virtually disappeared from public life since making the allegations against China’s former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli on social media platform Weibo in November.

The WTA led calls for an investigation into whether she was under duress and suspended all its tournaments in China in the meantime.

Leading players including Serena Williams raised awareness of the issue by promoting the #WhereIsPengShuai hashtag on social media.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) twice said it had spoken to Peng and been reassured about her status.

But others pointed out that she remained out of contact with anyone else and accused the IOC of being too close to China, which is due to host the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year.