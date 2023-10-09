Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Peer2Peer Finance News rebrands to Alternative Credit Investor

Peer2Peer Finance News magazine has rebranded to Alternative Credit Investor

The world’s leading resource on peer-to-peer lending has attracted a loyal audience of investors and credit industry professionals over the past seven years, and will be expanding its coverage to cover the wider alternative debt space.

“While we’re really proud of the Peer2Peer Finance News brand and what we have achieved over the past seven years, we feel that the name is no longer reflective of our content and audience,” said Alternative Credit Investor’s founder and editor-in-chief Suzie Neuwirth.

“The peer-to-peer lending market has gone through a period of consolidation over the last few years due to the regulatory environment and we are keen to extend our coverage to other types of alternative debt investments to ensure we maintain an engaging publication.

The rebrand gives us the opportunity to build on our existing network and resources to present more holistic coverage of the alternative credit space. Alternative Credit Investor’s founder and editor-in-chief Suzie Neuwirth

“I want to underline our continued commitment to reporting on the P2P lending market. The rebrand in no way means that our coverage of the industry will be diminished. It just means that we are opening up our coverage to a wider audience of investors and advisers, and can juxtapose reporting on the leading P2P lending platforms with other high-quality alternative investment firms.

The Peer2Peer Finance Awards are going ahead as planned, hosted by Alternative Credit Investor. The awards take place on Tuesday 12 December at the Hurlingham Club in London. This year’s awards event has a Hollywood theme, live band, sparkling drinks reception and gala dinner – with many tables already sold, make sure you don’t miss out!

If you are interested in attending the awards, or are connected with the alternative credit sector and would like to make contact, please email Neuwirth directly at suzie@alternativecreditinvestor.com.