Education publisher Pearson posted underlying profit at the top end of a reduced guidance range for 2019 today, and warned its ongoing transition to digital will drag profits even lower in 2020.

Read more: Pearson shares sink as print woes hurt 2020 profit target

The figures

Operating profit halved to £275m in 2019, down from £553m in 2018. Profit before tax also fell from £498m in 2018 to £232m as the company booked restructuring charges and made fewer disposals.



Adjusted operating profit climbed six per cent to £581m, in line with Pearson’s January profit warning.



Sales dropped six per cent to £3.87bn, which Pearson blamed on disposals reducing sales by £347m before being partially offset by positive currency movements.



Meanwhile, net debt passed £1.01bn, up from £809m in 2018, and operating cash flow fell by £95m to £418m.



Earnings per share also tanked, down to 34p from 2018’s 75.6p.



Why it’s interesting

Pearson suffered a tough 2019 amid its difficult shift to a digital-first company. A four per cent rise in its other divisions could not offset a 12 per cent decline in its US textbook business.

Sales of Pearson’s educational textbooks have sunk 90 per cent from 21m in 2012 to just 2m expected sales in 2020.

Read more: Pearson CEO to depart as it sells $675m stake in Penguin Random House

That forced Pearson to warn of lower profit between £500m and £580m for the full year in January. But today it managed to post profit at the top of that reduced guidance range.

Today it warned 2020 could see operating profit fall to between £410m and £490m, excluding the 25 per cent stake in Penguin Random House that it has sold.

Trading is expected to grow at a low single digit pace outside of the US Higher Education Courseware business.

What Pearson said

Chief executive John Fallon said: “With 76 per cent of the company already growing strongly, and all parts of Pearson profitable, we are a simpler and more efficient company, completely focused on empowering people to progress through a lifetime of learning.



“The future of learning will be increasingly digital and we have built, by revenue, by far the world’s leading digital learning company. We’ve also built the platform by which we can lead the next generation of digital learning, with an exciting pipeline of new products and services all built around the things that learners care most about – experience, outcomes and affordability.



“As we benefit from further efficiencies from the investments we have made and deploy our strong balance sheet, Pearson is now well placed, in time, to grow in a profitable and sustainable way.”

