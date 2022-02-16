Payments fintech Storfund lures in Amazon executive to ramp up product development

UK payments fintech Storfund has lured in an Amazon payments executive as it looks to accelerate its product development and ramp up growth into new markets this year.

The London-headquartered firm, which offers retailers immediate payment on sales, has snapped up David Rolls from Amazon Consumer Payments Lending to oversee the development of the firm’s financial products.

Rolls previously led the global expansion of Amazon’s Third Party Lending program and reeled in a number of big name partnerships including including Marcus by Goldman Sachs in the US and ING in Germany.

Prior to his time at Amazon, Rolls spent 12 years working on the delivery of financial products in corporate and investment banking in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

Storfund boss George Brintalos said that Rolls’ background put him in a strong position to build the firm’s proposition.

“David brings an invaluable combination of ecommerce and financial services experience. His time building small business financing programmes for Amazon means he has unique insight into the funding needs of ecommerce retailers.”

Rolls hire is the latest in a spate of senior recruits, with Margaret-Anne Galvin joining as Head of Partnerships and Hana Graham as Head of Marketing.