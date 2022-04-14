Passport applications hit record high as Brits rush on holiday

Brits could be waiting for as long as ten weeks for a new passport as the demand for quick getaways spikes across the country.

After two years of strict rules and testing, demand for passport applications has reached an all-time high and the Passport Office said that it processed a record 1.03m applications in March, 13 per cent above the previous high in March 2019.

Post-Brexit rules have meant some travellers have needed to update their IDs to travel overseas: those jetting to the EU will now have to have a valid passport for at least three months after the date they intend to leave the country they are visiting.

The pent-up demand for holidays also fuelled the huge boost in passenger numbers and passport applications.

The Times understands that The Passport Office estimates around five million people delayed renewing their passports during the pandemic.

A standard adult passport costs £75.50, whilst kids passports can set parents back around £49.